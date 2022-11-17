Iran plans to ‘kidnap or kill’ critics in UK: MI5 intelligence report

At least 10 such schemes have been discovered so far this year, according to the chief of Britain’s domestic intelligence agency MI5, and Iran wants to ‘abduct or kill’ people living in the UK who it considers to be ‘enemies of the government’. In a speech at the agency’s Thames House headquarters, director general Ken McCallum said that Iran ‘projects threat to the UK directly, through its aggressive intelligence agencies’.

At its most extreme, this ‘includes intentions to abduct or even assassinate British or UK-based persons considered as adversaries of the government,’ he added. ‘ At least ten of these possible dangers have been seen since January alone. In order to stop this utterly reprehensible action, we collaborate quickly with local and foreign partners ‘, he continued.