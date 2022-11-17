Meta Names Sandhya Devanathan New Head of India

Days after Ajit Mohan resigned to join rival, Snap Inc., Meta Platforms today named Sandhya Devanathan as its India director.

Both the director of public policy for India at Meta Platforms and the head of WhatsApp in India, Abhijit Bose, resigned earlier this week.

The appointment of Devanathan comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration tightens regulations controlling Big Tech corporations, posing regulatory problems for Facebook in India.

For years, the business has come under fire for not doing more to stop the spread of false information and hate speech in India.

Devanathan joined Meta in 2016, and she will start in her new position in January.