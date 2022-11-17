Over ‘chai and babies,’ Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan catch up with Radikaa Sarathkumar.

One of the most well-known actors in Tamil film is Nayanthara. Because of her genuine performances and commanding screen presence, the dynamic performer is adored by many. For her supporters, we have some wonderful news. Radikaa Sarathkumar was visited by the actress and her spouse, the director Vignesh Shivan. The three became close because of ‘chai and lovely babies.’ In October, Nayanthara and Vignesh welcomed twins.

Radikaa shared on Twitter on Thursday, November 17, that she had met Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, who welcomed twins in October. She exchanged photos with the couple and expressed how much she had loved meeting them.

The actress tweeted the following: ‘Having a chat with the stunning #Nayanthara and the entertaining #vigneshshivan over chai and adorable infants, I wish you much strength and success. (sic)’

Meanwhile, Nayanthara is experiencing a busy time at work. Connect’s debut is anticipated by Lady Superstar. It’s a horror movie made by Ashwin Saravanan, who is well known for Game Over, which he directed for Taapsee Pannu.