Rahul Gandhi had a complaint filed against him for his comments against Savarkar.

The grandson of Hindutva activist Vinayak Damodar Savarkar has filed a case against Congressman Rahul Gandhi for allegedly ‘insulting’ Savarkar, informed police.

In a complaint submitted to the local Shivaji Park police station, Ranjit Savarkar— late Savarkar’s grandson—also urged that Maharashtra Congress head Nana Patole be arrested for similar remarks.

According to a police spokesman, no first information reports have been filed as of yet.

On Thursday, Rahul Gandhi continued to attack Savarkar during his Bharat Jodo Yatra, accusing him of aiding the British and writing them mercy requests out of fear.

Gandhi claimed that government records from the 1920s contained a letter that Savarkar had sent to the British when speaking at a news conference at Wadegaon in Maharashtra’s Akola district.

A police official stated, ‘No FIR has been registered. We are doing additional investigation.’