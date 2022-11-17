Twitter to introduce ‘end-to-end encryption’ like WhatsApp; Read on…

New Delhi: Twitter has begun developing end-to-end encryption for direct messages (DMs) for Android. Tweeted app researcher Jane Manchun Wong: ‘Twitter is bringing back end-to-end encrypted DMs’. Wong’s article included an image of the code segments emphasising references to encryption keys. Elon Musk responded to Wong’s tweet with a winking emoji, indicating that the functionality is in the works.

On the post, a number of users commented. One person said, ‘Nice. What occurs in direct messages should remain private, said one user, while another added that it was both crucial and alarming to consider that DMs lacked end-to-end encryption. Cheers, Elon!’

Musk has previously declared that the microblogging site will soon make it possible for businesses to identify the accounts that belong to them. Musk had said in a tweet that ‘Twitter will soon enable organisations to determine which other Twitter accounts are genuinely linked with them’.

While a user left a comment ‘What Twitter can’t accomplish will soon be a question on our minds. Looking forward to interesting things, a different user inquired: ‘Will any user be allowed to start an organisation? Or Twitter will decide what makes up an organisation’. Musk said, ‘Ultimately, I think there is no choice except for Twitter to be the final arbitrator, but I’m open to suggestions’.