UAE National Day: Emirates Draw increases grand prize to Dh15 million

Dubai: Emirates Draw has increased its grand prize to Dh15 million. The orgainzers of the draw has announced this to mark the National Day of the UAE.

All participating players in Emirates Draw EASY6 or MEGA7 will automatically be entered into an additional free raffle draw with 51 guaranteed winners. These 51 guaranteed winners will win Dh5,100 each.

Participants who play in any of the weekly games of Emirates Draw until 8.30 PM on December 2, 2022, will automatically be entered into this special National Day raffle. The results of this celebratory raffle draw shall be announced on December 2, 9 PM UAE time.

Anyone can participate in the draw by purchasing a Dh50 Coral Polyp online at www.emiratesdraw.com. Upon registering online, participants can select their seven-digit number or have the system choose their number randomly. Once selected, each participant’s number is locked in and no one else can select the same one. After their purchase, they are entered into a raffle where every week seven lucky participants are guaranteed Dh77,777 each.