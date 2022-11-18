After sidhu, Gangsters issue death threat to Punjabi singer Babbu Maan

Davinder Bambiha, a gangster group, threatened Punjabi singer Babbu Maan’s life over the phone, prompting police to beef up security and station more officers outside the singer’s home.

The incident is being investigated by police, and it is suspected that members of the Bambiha gang are planning an attack on Babbu Maan.

According to intelligence inputs received by the Punjab Police, the gangster group intends to kill singer Babbu Maan using minor boys and people with no prior criminal record.

This comes after singer Sidhu Moose Wala, 28, was killed by six sharpshooters on May 29 in Jawaharke village, Mansa district.

Soon after the killing, a gang led by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who was in Tihar Jail at the time and is now in Punjab Police custody, claimed responsibility and called it retaliation for the killing of Youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera in Mohali.