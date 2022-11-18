Authorities face anger after an infant dies due to delay in treatment amid COVID-19 restrictions in China

After a four-month-old baby died owing to a delay in treatment caused by Covid restrictions imposed in Zhengzhou, according to sources..

Her father alleged that doctors turned down his request to treat her for vomiting and diarrhoea. The kid passed away that day.

Along with the occurrence, the authorities made some claims. The Chinese government announced plans to create around 250K covid beds for the treatment in addition to raising immunisation doses.

The Asian nation recently reported the most incidences in six months—more than 20,000 cases in a single day. The number of fatalities is still somewhere around 5,000 and it hasn’t altered recently.

Chinese media sites said that Li Baoling’s wife tested positive for the virus, and he and his daughter were quarantined in a hotel. His daughter became ill quickly. Li then contacted an ambulance right away. The medical staff then requested that a test be done at the hotel, and if the results are positive, she will be admitted.

Although the youngster tested negative for the virus and said she was not ill, the doctors decided against calling for treatment. The baby’s condition deteriorated, according to subsequent monitoring, the BBC reported.