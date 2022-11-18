Britney Griner transferred to Russian prison settlement on Thursday

American basketball player Brittney Griner, who was sentenced to nine years in prison in Russia after being found guilty of drug offenses, has been moved to a penal colony about 500 kilometres (300 miles) southeast of Moscow, according to her attorneys.

After being detained at a Moscow airport in February with vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage, Griner was sentenced in August. On November 4, she was transferred from a detention facility close to Moscow to a secret prison location.

According to her legal team, Griner was brought to Female Penal Colony IK-2 in the town of Yavas in the Mordovia area, which is in agreement with a previous Reuters report.

‘Brittney started serving her term in IK-2 in Mordovia, we can confirm. We went to see her this week,’ in a statement, attorneys Maria Blagovolina and Alexander Boikov said.

They said, ‘Brittney is doing as well as can be expected and is attempting to maintain her strength as she adjusts to a new environment.’