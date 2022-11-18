Jaguar Land Rover to employ hundreds of tech workers who were laid off

Since Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), a century-old luxury carmaker, is looking to hire hundreds of engineers to help develop electric car technology, laid-off tech workers in Britain may find a new home there.

The automaker announced on Friday a jobs portal for displaced tech workers to fill 800 roles in self-driving, electrification, machine learning, and data science. The automaker wants to become a ‘electric-first’ business by 2025.

The company said it believed workers leaving big tech groups like Amazon were most likely to have the required skills to fill new roles in Britain, Ireland, the United States, India, China and Hungary.

The majority of the jobs will be in Britain.

The hiring drive comes after thousands of layoffs in recent weeks at U.S. tech firms including Twitter, Meta and Amazon, some of which have offices in London and Dublin, Ireland.

Anthony Battle, the chief information officer, stated in a statement that ‘our digital transformation journey is well started but being able to hire highly competent digital personnel is a critical next step.’

In line with an electrification strategy that JLR unveiled last year, all Jaguar vehicles will be entirely electric by 2024, and all of the company’s vehicles, including Land Rovers, will come with an electric option.

The business is owned by Tata Motors in India.