Jasmine Shah, VC of Dialogue and Development Commission, removed by Delhi L-G

Delhi L-G VK Saxena has requested that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal remove Jasmine Shah from his position as vice-chairman of the Delhi Dialogue and Development Commission (DDDC) for political reasons.

The L-G also directed the CM to bar Jasmine Shah from ‘discharging his duties’ as DDDC’s vice-chairman and from using any ‘privileges and facilities’ associated with his position with immediate effect until a ‘decision by the CM’ in this regard.

The Delhi government’s planning department issued an administrative order to that effect on Thursday, following which the SDM, Civil Lines sealed the DDDC’s office premises late Thursday night.

As previously reported, the L-G Secretariat received a complaint alleging impropriety and discrepancies in the Delhi government’s power subsidy to BSES discoms. The complainant claims that Jasmine Shah and Naveen Gupta, son of AAP Rajya Sabha MP ND Gupta, perpetrated a massive scam.

The complaint also claimed that the Kejriwal government appointed directors of Anil Ambani Group-owned DISCOMs, BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd. (BRPL) and BSES Yamuna Power Ltd. (BYPL). The government of Delhi owns 49% of these private DISCOMs.

Furthermore, BJP MP Parvesh Singh Verma claimed in a September complaint that while serving as the DDDC vice-chairman, Shah ‘acted as official spokesperson of the Aam Aadmi Party for political gains, which is in violation of established procedures.’