Jimmy Fallon makes fun of the rumours surrounding his death

What is going on with Jimmy Fallon? According to certain social media rumours, the extremely witty TV host apparently passed away and Fallon, being himself, made a joke out of it. Jimmy began his appearance on The Tonight Show with the choir of his programme singing, ‘He’s alive!’ I’m alive, he said after joining them.

In response, Jimmy Fallon said, ‘I don’t know whether you guys saw this, but #RIPJimmyFallon has been trending on Twitter for the previous 24 hours. Even worse, Ticketmaster booted me out of line for Taylor Swift tickets once they found out I had passed away.’

He made fun of Taylor Swift and mentioned how the cost of tickets for her upcoming tour had reportedly increased, with many people forming virtual lines to purchase seats for themselves.

Turning back to his death rumours, Jimmy Fallon then continued, ‘Right after it happened, though, I was so touched that NBC immediately called and asked, ‘How can we turn this into another Law & Order?’

‘#RIPJimmyFallon was the No. 2 trend on Twitter. I tried everything I could to bump it down. I even tried the hashtag #RIPPEDJimmyFallon. I thought that would maybe help,’ he said as he showed a picture of his head superimposed on the body of Ryan Gosling playing Ken in the Barbie movie.