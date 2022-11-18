Massive fire engulfs shoe factory in Delhi’s Madipur, 1 died

On Thursday, a 36-year-old Agra resident was killed when a massive fire broke out in a shoe factory in Madipur village, west Delhi.

According to fire officials, they received information about the fire at 8 a.m., and nine fire tenders were dispatched to the scene. The flames were brought under control after hours of work.

The location was thoroughly searched and cleared. However, the firemen found a charred body on the fourth floor of the building. Harjeeta (36), a resident of Agra’s Kolakha village, was later identified as the deceased.

While no other injuries were reported, the body was taken to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital’s mortuary.

The cause of the fire has yet to be ascertained, but an investigation has started.