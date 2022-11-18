Musk is not worried of the fall off in Twitter

Elon Musk, the new owner of Twitter, claimed today that he was unconcerned about the fact that employee departures from the micro-blogging network were increasing following his ultimatum requiring workers to commit to ‘hardcore’ work.

Hours after Twitter closed its headquarters due to the widespread resignations, Musk tweeted, ‘The best people are staying, so I’m not too worried.’

Musk was answering a question posed on Twitter, ‘What does it mean when people predict that Twitter will shut down? Isn’t it sort of self-running?’

Today, hundreds of Twitter employees quit after Musk gave them the choice to either accept the new ‘hardcore’ work climate at the firm or part ways. The company had to temporarily close its doors because so many workers decided to take severance.

Elon Musk noted that Twitter usage had just reached an all-time high in a subsequent tweet following the defection.

He tweeted, ‘And… we just achieved another all-time high in Twitter usage lol.’

Musk, the richest man in the world, has drawn criticism for making significant changes to Twitter, which he acquired for $44 billion late last month.