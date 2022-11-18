National Day, Commemoration Day holiday for private sector announced in UAE

Dubai: Authorities in the UAE have announced the UAE National Day, Commemoration Day holidays for private sector. The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre) in the UAE announced that private sector employees in the country will get paid holidays from December 1 to December 3, 2022.

Also Read: Forex Market: Indian rupee gains against US dollar

UAE is celebrating its 50th National Day this year. The National Day is celebrated in the country on December 2 and it marks the unification of the emirates into a federation. Commemoration Day, previously known as Martyrs’ Day, is celebrated to recognize the sacrifices and dedication of Emirati martyrs who have given their life in the UAE and abroad in the field of civil, military and humanitarian service.