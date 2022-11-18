Portugal plans to introduce high-speed trains as part of rail redesign

In a revamp of its national railway system, Portugal intends to add high-speed trains and a third bridge over the Tagus river in the vicinity of Lisbon, according to Infrastructure Minister Pedro Nuno Santos on Thursday.

The plan, according to Santos, would modernise and sustainably improve the nation’s rail system, enabling trains to travel from Lisbon and Porto to Madrid in little over three hours.

The proposal calls for high-speed trains in the ten main cities in Portugal as well as rail connections in every district.

The present 2 hours 50 minute journey from Lisbon to Porto would be cut in half. According to Federico Francisco, the working group’s organiser, a third crossing over the Tagus will reduce the distance from the south to Lisbon by at least 30 minutes.

Portugal hopes to minimise the amount of driving it does and reach carbon neutrality by 2045.

It intends to increase the proportion of people who commute by rail from 4.6% to 20% and from 13% to 40%.