School vehicle catches fire in Kanpur, with pupils having a precarious escape

On Thursday in Kanpur, the school van carrying at least 18 pupils had a fire, but they managed to escape with just seconds to spare.

When the vehicle carrying 18 pupils from SR Memorial Junior High School Arwal arrived close to Barry crossing in the vicinity of Shivrajpur police station, the incident took place around at 5:40 p.m. Unaware of what was happening, the van’s driver continued to drive it at his own speed until it suddenly caught fire.

However, sub-inspectors Omprakash and Ajit Yadav, who were approaching from the back of the van, were aware of the fire inside. They passed the car, stopped it, and carefully removed the kids.

Along with the kids, a teacher named Mridula was in the school van.

The sub-inspectors will receive Rs 15,000 in rewards, informed DCP West. Police Commissioner BP Jogdand will also recognise the sub-inspectors by awarding them citations for their excellent efforts. Notably, there were more kids in the van than it could hold. An investigation into the situation has been overseen by SDM Bilhaur Rashmi Lamba.