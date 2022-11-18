Stock Market: Equity indices end lower for second day in a row

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended lower for second day in a row. The concern over rate hikes by US Federal Reserve influenced investors.

BSE Sensex index fell 87.12 points or 0.14% to close at 61,663.48. NSE Nifty index declined 36.25 points or 0.2% to end at 18,307.65. For the week, both BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty indices slipped 0.2% each. All sectoral indices except PSU Bank ended lower. The BSE midcap and the smallcap indices were down 0.4%.

The top gainers in the market were HCL Technologies, HUL, Asian Paints, SBI and Kotak Mahindra Bank. The top losers in the market were M&M, Bajaj Auto, Cipla, IndusInd Bank and Maruti Suzuki.