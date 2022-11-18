‘To save the Constitution’, woman who took part in Quit India Movement Joins Bharat Jodo Yatra.

On Thursday, Leelabai Chitale, 93, who had taken part in the 1942 Quit India movement, briefly joined Congressman Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra.

A video message from Ms. Chitale, who participated in the cross-country foot march at Vadegaon in the Balapur tehsil of Maharashtra’s Akola district, was posted on Twitter by senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.

She wants the yatra to be centred around preserving the constitution, Mr. Ramesh stated in the tweet.

Ms. Chitale stated in the video message, ‘My age was twelve on August 9, 1942. The phrase ‘Do or Die’ was coined by Mahatma Gandhi. I was caught with my two companions as we were yelling anti-British chants close to a college.’ ‘We were only 12 years old, so the cops immediately released us. However, my father and brother spent three and a half years in prison. The nation did not get freedom in the manner currently claimed,’ She said.

Ms. Chitale continued by stating that ‘these people (participants in the Bharat Jodo Yatra) are striving to defend the Constitution.’ People from all social classes and religious backgrounds took part in the independence struggle.