321,000 US vehicles being recalled by Tesla due to rear light issue

According to a file made public on Saturday, Tesla is recalling more than 321,000 vehicles in the United States because tail lights may occasionally stop working.

The revelation comes after the firm recalled over 30,000 Model X vehicles on Friday in the US due to a problem that could cause the front passenger air bag to activate wrongly, sending its shares down nearly 3% to a nearly two-year low.

The maker of electric vehicles stated that some 2023 Model 3 and 2020–2023 Model Y vehicles are included in the tail light-related recall in the document submitted to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on Saturday.

There have been no complaints of accidents or injuries linked to the recall, according to Texas-based Tesla, which said it will provide an over-the-air update to fix the rear light problem.

The company claimed that the recall was necessary in response to customer complaints about vehicle tail lights not lighting up that it learned about in late October, mostly from foreign markets.