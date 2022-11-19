Mercedes-Benz to pay $5.5 million to resolve Arizona diesel advertisement case

In order to end a legal dispute involving promises made in diesel advertising, the German manufacturer Mercedes Benz and auto supplier Robert Bosch LLC have agreed to pay a combined amount of roughly $6 million, the U.S. state of Arizona announced on Friday.

According to Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, Mercedes Benz will pay $2.8 million in consumer restitution as part of the proposed settlement, and each eligible Arizonan will receive up to $625 per vehicle.

In order to help customers make the best judgments for themselves, Arizona mandates truth in advertising, he added.

Mercedes Benz will also pay $2.7 million in fines despite rejecting the claims and making no admissions, and Robert Bosch LLC will pay $525,000 in fines despite denying any wrongdoing or liability, according to Arizona.