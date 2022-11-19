Acclaimed director and screenwriter Quentin Tarantino reveales his plan to shoot an eight-episode TV series in 2023

The little screen is about to get some Quentin Tarantino. The celebrated writer-director reveales that he intends to begin production on an eight-episode TV series in 2023.

When he was presenting his book ‘Cinema Speculation’ in New York, Tarantino talked about his newest endeavour.

The four-episode miniseries adaptation of the Oscar-winning writer-2015 director’s film ‘The Hateful Eight’ was the result of a recent collaboration with Netflix.

The show’s actual subject matter and specific storyline aspects are still a secret.

The director will be working for television for the second time. He oversaw the direction of two episodes of the popular programme ‘CSI: Crime Scene Investigation’ back in 2005.

Additionally, he contributed to the scripting of ‘From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series,’ a television adaptation of the 1996 horror-action vampire film ‘From Dusk Till Dawn,’ in which he and George Clooney starred.

Additionally, earlier this year, there were rumours that the director will oversee some of the episodes of ‘Justified: City Primeval,’ a limited-run FX series that is a remake of the 2010 film and stars Timothy Olyphant.

Fans of Tarantino are not surprised by his decision to switch from filmmaking to television because the director has been making hints about doing so for a while.