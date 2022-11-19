After more than 1,200 employees quit, Elon Musk sends an SOS to the engineers asking them to come see him.

The new owner of Twitter issued an SOS to the staff on November 19: Anyone who writes software, please report to the 10th floor at 2 p.m. today. This came after hundreds of Twitter employees decided to quit on Thursday, ahead of the deadline for Elon Musk’s ultimatum to commit to a ‘hardcore’ work environment.

Musk went one step further by asking software workers to travel to San Francisco and physically see the Twitter office.

According to Bloomberg, Musk said in the mail that attendees who are unable to travel to the Bay Area or who have personal or family emergencies will be excused from attending.

Musk requested the engineers to give a bullet-point overview of their coding achievements over the last six months in an email to the staff members.

‘Please email the request below if you’re working remotely, and I’ll try to speak with you through video. Only those unable to go to Twitter HQ or who have a family emergency will be excused,’ Business Insider cited Musk’s email sent to staff members at 2:00 PT.

After Twitter’s office was locked due to a huge evacuation caused by Musk’s ultimatum, a series of mail started to arrive.

According to the New York Times, 1,200 employees quit on November 18th, and this uncertainty over who should still have access to business property resulted.