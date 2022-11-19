Air India in discussions to purchase aircraft from Airbus and Boeing

According to the airline’s CEO on Saturday, Tata Group-owned Air India is in discussions with Boeing and Airbus about placing an order for new aircraft while also repairing grounded aircraft and leasing aircraft to suit its immediate needs.

The autos-to-steel conglomerate, which finalised the acquisition of Air India in January, confronts a difficult battle to modernise an ageing fleet, enhance service levels, and restore the company’s financial health, according to industry analysts.

Campbell Wilson, the airline’s chief executive, stated at a Tata corporate event in Mumbai that ‘we are in deep negotiation with Boeing, Airbus, and engine makers for a historic order of the newest generation aircraft that would propel Air India’s medium- and long-term expansion.’

In order to boost its market share to 30% on both domestic and international routes over the following five years, according to Wilson, Air India intends to grow its fleet and international network.

Industry estimates indicate that Air India currently holds a 10% domestic market share and a 12% international market share.