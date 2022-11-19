Arif Mohammad Khan says, Personal staff of ministers getting lifetime pension is fraud

After the university appointments issue, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan has now turned his attention to the issue of appointment of personal staff by state ministers and said he would take up the issue at the national level.

Arif Muhammad Khan has stated that he will pursue the issue of state ministers’ personal staff receiving lifelong pensions despite only serving for two years.

‘What is happening now is fraud. It is flouting the law. Public money is being misused, forcing Kerala youth to go abroad for jobs. Party workers get lifetime pensions. How long do ordinary people work to get a lifetime pension?’ asked the Governor.

‘Each minister appoints around 25 people as their personal staff. After two years, they are asked to resign and yet they get lifelong pensions. This is a fraud,’ said Arif Mohammad Khan.

‘I cannot stop this. But I will take this issue on the national level,’ said Khan to the media.The Governor’s action came a day after the Kerala High Court revoked Priya Varghese’s appointment as associate professor of Malayalam at Kannur University, stating that she lacked the necessary teaching experience.