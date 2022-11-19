British Prime Minister Sunak visits Ukraine, promises to support the country

On his first visit to Kyiv, Britain’s new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak promised to maintain the strong support for Ukraine that had been a priority for his predecessors and offered a new air defence package to aid in shooting down Russian drones.
Sunak wrote on Twitter that ‘Britain knows what it means to struggle for freedom.’ We will be by your side throughout.
- A new 60 million dollar ($50 million) package, according to Sunak, from Britain will include anti-aircraft guns and technology like radar to fend off drone attacks. Britain added that it would increase the amount of training it offers the Ukrainian military.
