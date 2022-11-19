Homosexuality and women priests are not close debates in Church, says German bishop

Homosexuality and women priests are not close debates in Church, says German bishopOn Saturday, a prominent German Catholic bishop disputed the Vatican’s assertion that the controversies over women priests and homosexuality were resolved, stating that they still needed to be addressed.

Following a week of discussions between Pope Francis and Vatican officials on the one side and all of Germany’s bishops on the other, Bishop Georg Baetzing made a statement during a news conference.

They focused on the contentious “Synodal Path” movement in Germany, which seeks to give lay Catholics a voice in some doctrinal decisions as well as the selection of bishops.