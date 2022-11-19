It’s official! Microsoft has introduced ‘sign language’ in Teams ; Details

Microsoft has unveiled ‘sign language view,’ a new meeting feature in Teams that will help signers, including the deaf/hard of hearing, translators, and those who utilise sign language. Users will be able to prioritise up to two additional signers’ video feeds for placement on centre stage using the sign language view, which will offer a more predictable, static meeting experience.

‘The prioritised video streams are shown at the best quality and with the proper aspect ratio when sign language view is enabled. When in a meeting, you may enable sign language view on-the-fly or establish it as a preference that applies to all your calls ‘,Microsoft said in a blogpost.

When the sign language watch feature is turned on, the selected signers are always visible in the centre of the stage while their videos are playing. According to the blog post, additional participants can be added to pins or highlighted without taking up any space from signers.

Additionally, the business made settings ‘sticky,’ eliminating the need to adjust features and perspectives every time a user attends a meeting. According to the blog post, the accessibility pane and sign language view are only presently accessible through a Public Preview that is made available to each user individually. In the ‘coming weeks,’ the IT behemoth will roll out to all commercial and governmental users. In Microsoft Teams, click to Settings and more, select Settings > Accessibility, and then switch on Sign Language to allow the sign language view across meetings by default.