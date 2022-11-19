King Charles, Camilla’s wedding cake required twenty bottles of brandy! 17-year-old slice is up for auction

The British royal family is a topic of intense public interest. How about if we told you that you might also get a memento from a royal family event? You got the word right! King Charles and Camilla’s 17-year-old wedding cake will soon be put up for sale. On April 9, 2005, King Charles and Camilla exchanged vows to become husband and wife. Numerous factors contributed to their wedding’s widespread media coverage. The original wedding cake tin from the now-divorced Duchess of Cornwall and the then-Prince of Wales is being auctioned off and is predicted to bring in £600.

The wedding cake required 20 bottles of brandy and 1080 eggs to produce, the bakery that made the dessert informed express.co.uk. Dawn Blunden and Mary Robinson from Woodhall Spa in Lincolnshire’s Sophisticake cake store created the cake. King Charles and Camilla’s wedding date as well as the couple’s royal titles from that era are etched on the commemorative cake tin.

Several months after that, we were asked to attend a meeting at Clarence House in London to talk about the wedding cake, Blunden remarked. After receiving the commission, we had only four weeks to plan, bake, and decorate not only the enormous wedding cake itself, but also an additional 2,500 slices of cake for unique commemorative tins—all while keeping everything a secret! According to reports, a piece of the wedding cake from Prince William and Kate Middleton, which was cut 12 years ago, will also reportedly be auctioned off.

Recently, the British royal family was in the news once more. According to a report in The Sun, the Duke of Sussex was ‘deeply offended’ by King Charles III’s decision to increase the royal duties of his sister Princess Anne and his youngest brother, Prince Edward. Harry won’t ever again act as the interim monarch, King Charles reportedly promised.