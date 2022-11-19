Raids are being conducted across Tamil Nadu at several places because of possible IS connections.

Due to potential ties to the terrorist group Islamic State, the Tamil Nadu Police is conducting searches at several places. In addition to conducting similar searches in the Chennai suburbs of Otteri, SS Puram, and Poonamallee, police are searching the houses of two individuals in Trichy.

There have been three such raids in the state during the preceding 10 days. During a raid on November 15, foreign money and electronic equipment were seized from four sites.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is looking into the recent bombing in front of a shrine in Coimbatore, has been conducting raids because of possible ties to terrorism.

Jamesha Mubeen, the defendant, belonged to the ISIS terrorist organisation and planned to commit a suicide attack and seriously harm religious monuments and symbols as an explosion in a vehicle in front of Kottai Eswaran Temple on October 23, in the eve of Diwali, has caused panic in the state.

Digital devices and incriminating papers were taken from the suspects’ homes during the searches on Thursday.