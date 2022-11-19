UGC requests colleges and universities to create cutting-edge digital experiences for the G20 sessions.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked universities and colleges to encourage their teachers and students to discuss ideas in order to provide a cutting-edge digital experience for the G20 meetings.

Expressions of Interest are being sought from entrepreneurs, start-ups, corporations, and college students who are interested in conceptualising the digital experience for the G20 meeting, which will take place across several cities.

UGC Secretary PK Thakur requested that all universities and their affiliated colleges and institutions ‘encourage their faculty members and students to actively participate and submit their Expression of Interest with all necessary documents duly signed by an authorised signatory (or the zip files over email) on or before November 18.’

Participants are required to provide fresh ideas for adoption at the overall event level.

These include the development of ‘Digital Selfie Points,’ which allow consumers to interact with and be immersed in technology based on artificial intelligence and machine learning.

The participants will also need to come up with the best use cases for delivering a cutting-edge digital experience using IoT-enabled devices, robotics, and 3D printing, as well as using QR codes at the event and UPI-enabled wallets, eKYC using DigiLocker and Aadhaar, and using QR codes in the venue.