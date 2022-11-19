US Justice Department chooses war crimes specialist as special counsel for Trump investigations

Jack Smith, a war crimes prosecutor, was appointed as special counsel to lead Justice Department investigations into Donald Trump, including the former president’s handling of sensitive documents and attempts to rig the 2020 election, by U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Friday.

Three days after Republican candidate Trump declared he will run for president once more in 2024, Garland made her statement. Garland claimed that the selection of a special counsel was required as a result of Trump’s campaign and Democratic President Biden’s announced desire to seek re-election.

Sometimes politically sensitive matters need the appointment of special counsels, who work independently of the leadership of the Justice Department.

Under Smith’s leadership, the investigations’ speed ‘won’t pause or flag,’ according to a statement. ‘I will use my own discretion, carry out the investigations thoroughly, and reach whatever conclusion the evidence and the law need.’

According to Garland, Smith would be in charge of the investigations into how Trump handled official documents after leaving the White House last year and any attempts to obstruct the peaceful transfer of power after the 2020 election.

The special counsel should be appointed now, according to Garland, who was chosen by Biden, at a press conference.

Trump referred to the appointment of the special counsel as a ‘rigged arrangement.’

He addressed a gathering of supporters at a black-tie dinner at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, saying, ‘This horrific abuse of power is the latest in a long series of witch hunts that started a long time ago.’