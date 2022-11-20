Ahead of upcoming MCD polls, Former Congress MP Mahabal Mishra joins AAP

New Delhi: Ahead of the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has managed to rope in a strong Congress leader Mahabal Mishra into the party, on Sunday.

The new entrant to the Aam Aadmi Party, Mahabal Mishra, is a former Congress MP from West Delhi, three times MLA from the Dwarka Assembly constituency and former Councillor and is considered a former heavyweight Congress leader. Former MP and Congress leader, Mahabal Mishra joins the Aam Aadmi Party ahead of the MCD polls, in the presence of AAP’s National convenor and Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal, as well as Delhi’s Deputy CM Manish Sisodia during his public rally in Paharganj area of Delhi.

Notably, Mahabal Mishra, a strong purvanchali leader of the Congress, is the father of AAP MLA from Dwarka, Vinay Mishra. Mahabal Mishra’s membership in the Congress party was terminated back in 2020 when his son Vinay Mishra joined the Aam Admi party ahead of the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections and was announced as a candidate by AAP from Dwarka.