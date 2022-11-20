Maruti Suzuki launches Alto K10 CNG: Price and features

Mumbai: Popular automobile manufacturer in the country, Maruti Suzuki has launched the Alto K10 CNG in the markets. The CNG version of the car is launched at a price of Rs 5.95 lakh (ex-showroom). After this, Maruti Suzuki has a total of 13 CNG models in its portfolio, including Alto, Alto K10, S-Presso, WagonR, Eeco, Celerio, Swift, Dzire, Ertiga, Baleno, XL6, Super Carry and Tour S.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 CNG is powered by the 1.0L K-Series dual VVT petrol engine along with a factory fitted CNG kit. It delivers maximum power of 56 bhp at 5,300 rpm and highest torque of 82.1 Nm at 3,400 rpm. The engine is linked to a 5-speed manual transmission. The CNG-powered hatchback has a mileage of 33.85 km/kg.

The new car features 2-Din SmartPlay audio system with Bluetooth, AUX and USB port, speed-sensing auto door lock, impact-sensing door unlock and a gear shift indicator. Safety features include dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors and seat belt reminders.