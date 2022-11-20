More than 321,000 Tesla cars recalled in the US over tail lights issue

The business revealed in a file made public on Saturday that more than 321,000 Tesla vehicles have been recalled in the US due to a problem with the tail lights.

Tesla claimed that the tail lights of its 2023 Model 3 and 2020–2023 Model Y vehicles may sporadically fail to illuminate, necessitating the repairs, in a filing made to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The maker of electric vehicles (EVs) noted that in order to address the faults causing the light issue, over-the-air software updates will be made available.

The problem was discovered by Tesla in October when consumers reported that the tail lights were not working.

The recall by Tesla comes a day after it similarly announced a recall of over 30,000 Model S and Model X vehicles after an issue that may have caused the front passenger airbag to deploy incorrectly.

Following the recall announcement, Tesla’s shares fell as much as 3%, reaching a low that was over two years ago.

In 19 US recall actions in 2022 alone, the EV firm has recalled more than 3.7 million vehicles, according to NHTSA data.

The Elon Musk-owned corporation, however, has experienced a wave of recalls that is not just confined to the US. Last Wednesday, an issue with the steering caused over 1,000 Tesla vehicles to be recalled in Australia.