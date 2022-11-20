Narottam Mishra says, Online gaming will soon be banned in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra announced on Sunday that online gaming will be prohibited in the state soon. He stated that the home department has drafted legislation to prohibit online gaming.

According to the home minister, by amending the Gambling Act, online gaming will be brought under the purview of the law. He stated that a draught of the same has been prepared, and that a regulatory body will most likely be established.

The draught will now be reviewed by a committee of senior secretaries before being sent to the cabinet for approval.

‘Online gaming will be banned in Madhya Pradesh soon,’ said Narottam Mishra.