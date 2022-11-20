One of the two giant pandas that China gifted Taiwan as a gift, Tuan Tuan passed away

Tuan Tuan, one of the two giant pandas that China gave Taiwan as a gift, died on Saturday (November 19). The panda’s death was attributed to a ‘brief illness,’ according to the Taipei Zoo.

Although the reason of death was not immediately known according to the medical records, earlier reports suggested that the panda may have had a malignant brain tumour.

Two medical experts were dispatched from China to Taiwan after the tumour was found, according to the AP.

According to Taiwanese press reports, Tuan Tuan had a spate of seizures on Saturday and was put into an induced coma as a result.

Due to a civil conflict, relations between China and Taiwan were severed in 1949, but 2008 saw a change in that relationship. The Taiwanese zoo received Tuan Tuan and his companion the same year. Both were successful in having a pair of cubs in Taiwan in 2004 after being

While the average life span for pandas is generally up to 15 to 20 years, this panda lived for nearly 30 years with human assistance