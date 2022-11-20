Police identified Mangaluru explosion suspect

A day after an explosion in a moving autorickshaw in Mangaluru, police have identified the suspect as Mohammed Shariq.

Shariq had previously been charged with graffiti on walls in Mangaluru under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). He was released on bail in the case. Not only that, but he was also wanted by the police in a terror case.

On Saturday, a moving autorickshaw exploded, causing fire and heavy smoke. The autorickshaw driver and a passenger were among those injured by fire. Mohammed Shariq, the main accused in the blast case, has now been identified as the passenger.

In September of this year, the police arrested two people from Bhadravathi, Maaz and Yasin, and recovered explosive materials from their home. The police suspected the two accused were working for Mohammed Shariq and were attempting to apprehend him in connection with the case.

According to sources, Shariq returned to Mangaluru on Saturday and attempted to carry out his plan using a false Aadhar card.

Shariq and the auto driver were both injured in the Saturday blast. He received 40% burn injuries and is currently being treated at a hospital in Kankanadi.