The opening of the India International Film Festival is scheduled for Sunday.

Asha Parekh, a recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, and Carlos Saura, a Spanish director, will have their films shown as part of the retrospective at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), which will get underway in Goa on Sunday.

Anurag Thakur, the Minister of Information and Broadcasting, will open the 53rd iteration of the nine-day festival in Panaji.

Five Manipuri films, including ‘Ishanou’ (The Chosen One) and ‘Ratan Thiyam- the Man of the Theatre,’ a documentary on the life of the theatre master from the northeastern state, will be screened to commemorate 50 years of Manipur in cinema.

The renowned actress’s favourite movies, ‘Teesri Manzil,’ ‘Do Badan,’ and ‘Kati Patang,’ all starring Asha Parekh, will be shown as part of the retrospective.

Eight of Suara’s films, including ‘La Caza del Conejo’ and ‘Ana Y Los Lobos,’ will be presented as part of the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award ceremony honouring the celebrated Spanish director.

The Kannada film ‘Hadinelentu’ by Prithvi Konanur will open the feature section of the Indian Panaroma, while Divya Cowasji’s ‘The Show Must Go On’ will open the non-feature film segment.