Trump declines a return to Twitter after Musk restores his account, saying, ‘Don’t see any purpose.’

The former US President said he has no interest in returning to Twitter after Twitter founder Elon Musk revealed he was restoring Donald Trump’s account. After Elon Musk launched a survey to determine whether or not Trump’s account should be reactivated on Twitter, it was backed up.

According to Reuters, the former president said on media, ‘I don’t see any justification for it.’

The former US President’s account was reinstated with a narrow majority of votes. The social media platform banned his account for encouraging violence. After Elon Musk declared he was ending the 22-month ban of the former president, Donald Trump’s prohibited Twitter account returned on the social media site. 51.8% of the little more than 15 million Twitter users who participated in the poll chose to support reinstatement.

‘The conversation is over. Trump will regain his position,’ Tweeted by Musk. Additionally, he uttered the Latin phrase ‘Vox Populi, Vox Dei,’ which means ‘the voice of the people is the voice of God’ in English.

Trump, who recently declared his intention to run for president of the United States in 2024, said he will continue to use his new platform Truth Social. He claims that the Truth Social app, created by his business Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG), has better user interaction than Twitter and was performing ‘phenomally well,’ reported Reuters.

Earlier, Trump praised Elon Musk profusely and claimed to have liked him his entire life. But he also mentioned that Twitter dealt with ‘incredible’ issues, including bots and fake accounts.