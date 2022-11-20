Ukraine: Long-range Artillery Attacks Killed 60 Russian Soldiers in This Week

The second time in four days that Ukraine has asserted to have inflicted significant fatalities in a single incident, Kyiv alleged on Saturday that 60 or more Russian soldiers were killed in a long-range artillery bombardment this week.

The general command of the armed forces claimed on Facebook that on Thursday, when Ukrainian forces shelled the village of Mykhailkva, 40 kilometres (25 miles) south of Kherson, Russia sustained the losses. The city was abandoned by Russian soldiers earlier this month.

It provided no more information. Requests for response from the Russian defence ministry were unanswered right away, and Reuters was unable to independently confirm the Ukrainian military’s version.

The United States has given Ukraine cutting-edge rocket systems that can reach targets up to 80 kilometres away.

In a shelling attack on the village of Denezhnykove, 70 kilometres from the front lines in the eastern province of Luhansk, on Tuesday, approximately 50 Russian soldiers were killed or injured, according to the statement released by Ukraine on Wednesday.