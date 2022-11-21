Anti-hijab protests; Famous actors arrested for ‘expressing support’

Two well-known actresses have been detained by Iranian authorities for openly disobeying the hijab requirement and showing support for the demonstrators. Hengameh Ghaziani and Katayoun Riahi were reportedly held as law enforcement officers investigated their social media posts that were deemed ‘provocative,’ according to the state-run IRNA news agency in Iran.

According to IRNA, 52-year-old film actor and protester Ghaziani was detained for allegedly encouraging and supporting the ‘riots’ as well as for interacting with opposition media. The in power dictatorship refers the demonstrations as ‘riots’ and blames the West of inciting them. An Instagram video of Ghaziani taking off her hijab on Saturday prompted the proceedings against her. She added, ‘Maybe this is my last post’.

Ghaziani is allegedly seen in the footage facing the camera, turning around, and pulling her hair back into a ponytail. ‘ From now on, whatever happens to me, know that as always, I am with the Iranian people till my dying breath’. Gahziani claimed to have been called by the judiciary in the days before to her detention. She then shared a video of herself taking off the required headscarf. The protests over the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman of Kurdish descent who was detained by Tehran’s morality police, have been going on for two months.