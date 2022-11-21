From November 26, Mallikarjun Kharge will start election campaign in Gujarat.

Sources close to Mallikarjun Kharge informed that the Congress President will campaign in Gujarat from November 26 to November 28.

On November 26, Kharge will give a speech in front of the general public in Ahmedabad. The following day, a press conference is anticipated in which he will repeat his remarks.

On November 27, he will join Rahul Gandhi on the Bharat Jodo Yatra and then deliver a speech at a public gathering in Indore. On November 23, the yatra enters Madhya Pradesh.

On November 28, Kharge will give a speech at another public gathering close to Gandhinagar.

The Gujarat assembly elections will take place on December 1 and 5 in two stages. Results are going to be announced on December 8.

The sources stated that other specifics on Kharge’s poll meetings are being worked out.

The new Congress leader, who just succeeded Sonia Gandhi, has previously spoken at gatherings in Himachal Pradesh, where the state’s assembly elections were held on November 12.