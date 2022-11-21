‘Govt busily painting schools,’ K’taka MLA from Congress posts a video of students patching potholes.

A video of children patching potholes near and around a government school in Mysore was posted online by Karnataka Congress MLA Priyank Kharge. He took aim at the state’s current BJP administration, saying that while it was busy painting schools saffron, students were busy patching potholes.

‘Students are patching potholes while the government is busy painting schools yellow. He stated on Twitter that the government’s top goals are to appease its masters.’

On Monday, it was observed that students from a government school in the Narasimha Swamy Layout in the Hunsur Taluk of the Mysore district were patching potholes inside and outside of their building.

Commuters find it very challenging to go to school because of the growing number of potholes in the area. The issue is quite concerning because several two-wheeler riders were hurt after falling and losing their balance on the rough route.

The school administration had informed the authorities of the problems, but to no avail. As a result, the school’s children and teachers were required to fill in the potholes with the use of construction waste.