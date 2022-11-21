How to share up to 2GB of data using WhatsApp, including photographs, videos, audio, and more

One of the most popular messaging apps both domestically and internationally is WhatsApp. The messaging software allows users to communicate with other users from around the world.

Users of WhatsApp can share data with one another, including photographs and videos. The platforms only allow you to share files up to 16 MB in size if you choose the image, video, or audio option. Thankfully, you can send files up to 2GB in size using the WhatsApp documents option. How? Read on.

Here is how you can send media up to 100MB size on WhatsApp

1. Open the WhatsApp app on your Android device.

2. Open the desired chat.

3. Click on the media option located in the lower right-hand corner of your screen.

4. Click on documents.

5. Select the image, audio, video or any file which you wish to send.

6. Tap on send.