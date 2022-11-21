‘INSANE’; Mangaluru Bomb Accused’s Shocking Pro-Terror Graffiti

A pro-Lashkar graffiti by the main suspect Shareeq surfaced on Monday, days after a bomb happened in a moving auto-rickshaw in Mangaluru. The graffiti at Shivamogga, which is from 2020, included a warning for the ‘Sanghis and the Manvedis’ to ‘do not push us to welcome Lashkar-e-Taiba and Taliban’.

The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act was used against Shareeq for the ‘#LaskharZindabad’ wall paint, and he was arrested. He was listed under the UAPA in two instances, in which he was given bail, and the Karnataka ADGP had earlier in the the day verified that he was sought in the third case. ‘We can say that the accused acts have been inspired and influenced by some terrorist organisation which is having a global presence. So, it is due to that,’ the Karnataka ADGP said.

Graffiti link between Mangaluru and Shivamogga

A bomb exploded in an auto rickshaw on Saturday close to a police station. A cooker equipped with a detonator, wires, and batteries caused the explosion that wounded the driver Purshottam Pujari and passenger Shariq. After finding a picture of Shariq holding the cooker, the police made contact with his kin to verify the man’s identification. This was Shareef, as his mother Shabana and sister Jasmine attested.

The Mysore region of Shariq in Lok Nayak Nagar was then the target of a police operation. Sulfur, phosphorous, matchboxes, nuts, bolts, and circuits were among the explosive items they found. The material’s origins have been determined; some of it was acquired online, while other parts were acquired offline.

Syed Yasin and Maaz Muneer Ahmad, two members of the ISIS-inspired module Al Hayat who were also involved in the graffiti case, assisted Shariq in carrying out the blast experiment on the outskirts of Shivamogga. When Shareeq first met Maaz Mohammed and Syed Yaseen in 2019, he was already on the NIA’s radar. They were both detained after bomb-making PDF files and explosives were discovered in their possession. To obtain explosives and put the bombs together, Syed Yasin and Maaz were given funding by Shareeq.