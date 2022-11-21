One District One Product scheme of UP govt helps Agra leather footwear industry

The Uttar Pradesh government’s One District One Product (ODOP) scheme has begun to give the Agra leather industry a global identity. Cottage units are now taking on the appearance of factories. According to industry department records, approximately 100 units have benefited from this scheme so far in fiscal year 2022-23.

Anuj Kumar, Deputy Commissioner (Industries) of Agra, told India Today that the UP government launched the ODOP scheme in 2018 and that the leather and marble handicrafts industries were included in the scheme because they are traditional Agra industries.

Under this scheme, industrial units can obtain bank loans of up to Rs 2 crore for unit upgradation or restructuring. In addition, the units may receive Rs 5.12 crore in margin money as a subsidy for promoting the use of new technology. This promotional scheme has aided in bringing the Agra footwear industry up to speed with the rest of the world.

According to Hindustani Biradari Vice-Chairman Vishal Sharma, the ODOP scheme has acted as a catalyst in the growth of Agra’s leather footwear and marble handicraft industries. While footwear companies receive loans to upgrade their machinery, artisans are given stalls at railway stations to sell their work. Several handicraft emporiums have taken out loans to restart handicraft production using modern techniques.

According to Prahalad Agarwal, President of the Agra Tourist Welfare Chamber, thousands of craftsmen have been living in poverty since the handicrafts industry suffered a massive setback due to Covid. However, thanks to government promotion, craftsmen are once again finding work, as small handicraft business owners have begun placing orders.