Son of Telangana minister’s PA commits suicide after being accused of fraud

Police said on Monday that Telangana minister Srinivas Goud’s former PA’s son committed suicide after being accused of taking money in exchange for government flats.

On Monday, Akshay Kumar (23), the son of Srinivas Goud’s former personal assistant Devender, was found hanging from a ceiling fan at a relative’s house in Kondapur.

According to Gachibowli Inspector G Suresh, Akshay was charged with taking money under the guise of allotting double bedroom flats under the state government’s welfare scheme in Madbubnagar two months ago.

On Monday, Akshay’s body was found hanging at his sister’s house in Kondapur. The body was sent for a post-mortem examination, and further investigation is underway.