The trailer for Vicky Kaushal’s much-awaited film ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ released, looks entertaining

On Sunday, the eagerly anticipated Vicky Kaushal movie ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ unveiled its trailer. Vicky, Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani feature in the movie, which will debut on Disney Plus Hotstar on December 16.

The two-minute clip features Vicky in a never-before-seen avatar and is jam-packed with turmoil, romance and a hilarious murder mystery. Vicky is depicted in the teaser as a minor background dancer, Bhumi is his obnoxious wife and Kiara is both his devoted girlfriend and a choreographer.

Gauri has messed up Govinda’s life and he is tired of her. He wishes to spend his life with his sweetheart Suku outside the home. To get rid of his messy life, Govinda plans to kill his wife Gauri and even points a gun at her, but who he shoots and who gets killed, is still a secret.

His life is turned upside down after the murder as he flees to protect himself and keep the truth from the police.

Shashank Khaitan, known for ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania,’ is the film’s director. It is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.