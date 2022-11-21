Twitter France’s Head Resigns, Declaring ‘It’s Over’

Damien Viel, the president of Twitter Inc.’s French operations, announced that he was leaving the social media site after Elon Musk, the company’s new owner, recently ousted top executives and imposed drastic employee cuts.

‘It’s finished,’ tweeted Viel on Sunday, thanking the French team he had been in charge of for the previous seven years.

In an interview given to Reuters, Viel stated that he was quitting Twitter.

He declined to say how many people Twitter employed in France before or after Musk’s takeover of the business last month, nor did he go into detail about the reasons for his departure.

Since Musk, the richest man in the world, took over, Twitter has seen some difficulties.

While Musk has discussed the risk of the social media site going bankrupt, it has cut workers by half.

He recently advised staff to decide whether they wanted to accept a three-month pay severance package or continue ‘working long hours at high intensity.’